Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh to shoot for Ayushmann Khurrana co-starrer

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor is on way to Chandigarh, to start shooting her new film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film directed by Abhishek Kapoor is set to begin filming in Chandigarh soon, Vaani aims to arrive early in the city to follow the quarantine process before she gets down to work.

“It’s a lovely, heart-rendering film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, having been so inspired by his films. This feels like an amazing opportunity to be a part of his vision. Ayushmann is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I’m only thrilled about our first film together being a beautiful love story,” Vaani said.

In the yet-untitled film, Ayushmann plays an athlete. The film is pitched as a progressive love story and is set in north India. It is slated to release worldwide in theatres next year.

