Bollywood News

Vaani Kapoor: Mentally preparing for a hectic work schedule

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor has three back-to-back releases in the coming months. She will be seen in Bell Bottom, Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Vaani says she is mentally preparing herself for an intensely hectic promotion schedule in the coming months. Bell Bottom will release on May 28, Shamshera is set for June 25, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will hit the screens on July 9.

“It is remarkable that I have three back-to-back releases in three months. So, I’m mentally preparing myself for an intensely hectic work schedule when I will promote Bell Bottom, Shamshera, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui back to back. I don’t think I will have a single minute for myself over the next five months but I’m not complaining,” said Vaani.

She is excited to present herself in three different avatars in a span of three months.

“What is exciting is the audience will see me in three extremely diverse ways in these projects. I’m only hoping that all these three films are accepted by the audience and play an instrumental role in making people come back to the theatres,” she said.

Vaani expects the audience to come back to the theatres to watch good films that gives them an unforgettable experience.

She said: “I have shot for these films during the pandemic. The industry has shown its intent to entertain the audience once Covid subsides. So, it’s really exciting for me to see how the audience supports our films and the industry. We will offer them some of the best films over the next few months, and I’m hoping people will appreciate and head to the theatres to watch these movies.”

–IANS

dc/vnc

