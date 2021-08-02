Vaani Kapoor says decision to work with Akshay Kumar was a 'no brainer'

Adv.

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Vaani Kapoor is thrilled that she got the opportunity to work opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’, a film in which she has a small but impactful role.

The actress says the decision to do the film was instant because she got a chance to share the screen with the actor.

“I’m fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with one of the icons of Hindi cinema today, Akshay Kumar sir. I’m deeply thankful for his trust and faith. I have a small but impactful role in ‘Bell Bottom’ which I’m hoping will be loved by audiences and critics alike,” Vaani said.

The actress is thrilled with her journey and opened up about her instant decision on working with Akshay.

“I’m just thrilled that my journey in cinema so far has enabled me to be a part of the film and the fact that I could share screen space with Akshay sir, who is larger than life and such a great person, the decision was a no-brainer,” he said.

Vaani also shared a secret that her father, Shiv Kapoor, is a huge fan of Akshay and he was ecstatic that the actress had an offer to do a big film opposite him.

She said: “I also have to share that my dad is a huge fan of Akshay Kumar and he was ecstatic that I was getting the opportunity to work with him. It was also amazing to see my dad so happy that I would be working with this megastar whose work he has loved for so long. He was just over the moon when I broke the news to him.”

Vaani added: “So, for all these reasons, ‘Bell Bottom’ is a truly memorable film for me. I hope that it is loved by audiences worldwide.”

She will be next seen in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and ‘Shamshera’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

–IANS

dc/kr