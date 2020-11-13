Advtg.
Bollywood News

Vaani Kapoor to spend Diwali in her hotel room this year

By Glamsham Editorial
Chandigarh, Nov 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor will spend Diwali in her hotel room in the city, where she is shooting her next, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

“I will be spending Diwali in my hotel room this year! Though I will be missing my family and friends terribly, I also realise that there is no way of seeing them and rejoining the shoot of my film,” Vaani said.

She added: “So, to make the most of it, Diwali would be with the cast and crew of my film, which I’m sure we’ll make the most of.”

Vaani will be video-calling her parents, Shiv and Dimpy Kapoor, sister Nupur, and close friends on Diwali to soak in the festive spirit.

“In these tough times of the pandemic, to operate smoothly it is better to avoid travel and work in a bio-bubble that protects us and the entire crew. I think I will be video-calling my family and friends through the day on Diwali and catching up on what they are planning to do,” she said.

Vaani added she will treat herself to Punjabi sweets on Diwali.

“My parents have a lovely, homely Diwali puja every year and I think I will see that via video call. Since I’m in Chandigarh, I think I will definitely treat myself to some mouth-watering Punjabi sweets that day. One day of a cheat day on Diwali is definitely going to be worth it.”

–IANS

dc/vnc

