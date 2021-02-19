ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Vaani Kapoor: Want to take as many plunges as possible

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has three big films coming up, and is keen to constantly explore and present herself in new avatars each time her film hits the theatres.

Vaani will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell-Bottom, and in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. She says she doesn’t want to be bracketed as an actress who can do just a particular thing or look a certain way on screen.

“As an actor, I want to try my hands at everything. I’m lucky that I have mass entertainers as well as high-concept content films this year that will enable me to present myself distinctly to audiences and the industry,” Vaani said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added: “I’m someone who wants to explore every genre possible in my career and want to undertake as many risks as possible too. I don’t want to be bracketed as an actress who can do just a particular thing or look a certain way on screen.”

The actress wants to take plunges.

“In fact, I want to take as many plunges as possible and explore myself to constantly discover and rediscover. I have always wanted to pick films that allow me to do something interesting and leave a mark onscreen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaani dubs 2021 a huge moment in her cinematic career. “I’m really excited about how 2021 is looking like. It’s a watershed moment for me and I want to continue on this path of choosing interesting roles that enable me to express,” she said.

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleLuke Combs apologises for using Confederate flag imagery
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Women's pro golf: Seher enters final round as leader in 4th leg

IANS - 0
Pune, Feb 18 (IANS) Seher Atwal entered the final round with a lead for the second time in as many weeks, as a...
Read more
Sports

Women's golf: Amandeep, Hitaashee share lead after Rd 1 in 4th leg

IANS - 0
Pune, Feb 18 (IANS) Amandeep Drall and Hitaashee Bakshi endured a double bogey each, but still managed a share of the lead at...
Read more
News

YRF announce big slate of theatrical releases in 2021

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Yash Raj Films has unveiled an impressive slate of theatrical releases in 2021. As many as five films have been lined up over the course of the year ahead
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Luke Combs apologises for using Confederate flag imagery

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) Country singer Luke Combs has apologised for using the Confederate flag imagery in photographs early on in his career....

Miranda Kerr finds work-life balance as parent a tough deal

Aryan Khan flashes trademark grin as Preity Zinta laps up Shah...

Shekhar Suman | Sushant Singh Rajput | Sandeep Nahar

Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandeep Nahar also committed suicide!

Preity welcomes IPL auction recommendations for Punjab Kings from fans

Shahid Kapoor joins 'Pawri mash-up' brigade

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021