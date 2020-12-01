Bollywood News

Vaani Kapoor's admiration post for director Abhishek Kapoor

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor has sent out an admiration post for director Abhishek Kapoor, calling him a stellar creator.

Vaani is currently shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s new romantic drama “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of him working on the sets of the movie.

“Looking into the future like.. with the stellar creator,” she wrote along with an image of herself looking into the camera with Abhishek focused on directing a scene.

Meanwhile, Vaani has three big films coming up. She has just wrapped up “Bell Bottom” co-starring Akshay Kumar, and will also be seen in “Shamshera” with Ranbir Kapoor, besides Abhishek Kapoor’s film.

Her last film “War” paired her opposite Hrithik Roshan and also starred Tiger Shroff. The film emerged a blockbuster last year.

