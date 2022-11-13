scorecardresearch
BollywoodNews

Can a song drag you to the dance floor, make you want to celebrate and shake a leg? Well, the latest track from 'Bhediya' is about to answer that question in style.

By Glamsham Bureau
Varun Dhawan and his wolfpack pump up the tempo in latest 'Bhediya' track

Can a song drag you to the dance floor, make you want to celebrate and shake a leg? Well, the latest track from ‘Bhediya’ is about to answer that question in style. Featuring Varun Dhawan and his wolfpack in stellar dancing form, ‘Jungle Mein Kaand’ is all about having mad fun in the woods.

The perfect mix of snazzy beats and funky music, the song sees Varun unleash his wild swag with boy gang Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak for company.

As leading lady Kriti Sanon also joins the party, Varun, Abhishek and Paalin show off some masala moves.

Talking about the song, composers Sachin-Jigar said: “With ‘Jungle Main Kaand’, we have tried to bring the essence of tribal dance music in a fun way. With Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh bringing in all the desi energy, we can hopefully get the audience dancing to this one too after Thumkeshwari.”

The Hindi version of the song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sukhwinder Singh, Siddharth Basrur and Sachin-Jigar. Lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The Tamil version has been crooned by Benny Dayal, while lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya and S. Sunandhan.

Telugu version has been sung by Benny Dayal, while lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Yanamandra Ramakrishna.

The tune’s junglee vibe and super catchy steps make for quite the winning combo. Add to that the infectious energy of Varun Dhawan and you get a dance track like no other.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Bhediya’ stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas Pan-India in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in 2D and 3D on November 25. The film will be released in Tamil Nadu by Studio Green.

