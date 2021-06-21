Varun Dhawan organizes ‘birthday party’ for Chris Pratt!

Adv.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently had a conversation with Hollywood star Chris Pratt where they spoke about the upcoming movie ‘The Tomorrow War’, which is going to be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.

The conversation happened mere days before Chris Pratt’s birthday today (21st June) and Varun took the opportunity to wish the actor for his birthday with candles and cake!

In the video, Varun can be seen wishing Chris for his birthday, where he got him to blow rhe candle over a video call. He also expressed that this was first Zoom party, organized by Amazon Prime Video.

Excited by the trailer of Chris Pratt’s upcoming film, Bollywood’s sweetheart – Varun Dhawan shared his eagerness after watching it. He comments, “Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put at least one of them in an armbar. Looks legit!”

Pratt responded with his own tweet commenting on his conversation with the actor and a shout out to all his friends in India!

Written by Zach Dean and directed by Chris McKay, the film also features Edwin Hodge, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. Pratt, Rob Cowan, Bradley J. Fischer and Brian Oliver executive produce, with Jules Daly, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, David S. Goyer, Don Granger and Adam Kolbrenner producing alongside co-producer Samantha Nisenboim.