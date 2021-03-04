ADVERTISEMENT
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon meet CM Pema Khandu

Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon met Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu before commencing the shoot for their new horror comedy 'Bhediya'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 4: Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu before commencing the shoot for their new horror comedy Bhediya, along with the films unit.

Also present were Bamang Felix, Minister of Home and Interstate Affairs, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Commissioner to HCM Sonam Chombay.

The Amar Kaushik directorial also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. “Bhediya” is scripted by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, “Bhediya”, which is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.

