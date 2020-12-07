Varun Dhawan on testing Covid positive: I could have been more careful

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan on Monday confirmed that he has contracted the novel coronavirus while shooting for a project. He says his spirits are high and he is taking each day at a time.

Varun shared the news with a picture that has him talking to friends on video call during his isolation.

“VITAMIN FRIENDS…So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19,” he wrote with the picture.

“All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time… thank u,” the actor added.

Varun was shooting in Chandigarh for Raj Mehta’s upcoming film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” when he contracted the virus. Several reports have stated that Neetu Kapoor as well director Mehta have also tested Covid-19 positive.

Last week, actor Anil Kapoor, who was also shooting with the same project with the team, tweeted from his verified account to put an end to rumours that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

“In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” Anil had posted.

Shoot of “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” has reportedly been put on hold for now.

–IANS

