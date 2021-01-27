ADVERTISEMENT
Varun Dhawan overwhelmed with love post marriage with Natasha Dalal

Just-married actor Varun Dhawan thanked all, for their love & positivity shown towards him & his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal.

By Glamsham Editorial
Varun Dhawan seen kissing wife Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan seen kissing wife Natasha Dalal (pic courtesy: instagram)
Just-married actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday tweeted his thanks to all, for their love and positivity shown towards him and his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal.

“The last few days me and Natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote. 

Varun got married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug on Sunday. He opted for an intimate affair, rather than a big wedding owing to the ongoing pandemic. He got married in the presence of family members and close friends.

Since Sunday, the actor has been sharing various moments from the wedding on his Instagram. 

He shared wedding pictures on social media, captioning the post: “Life long love just became official”.

In his latest post, he has shared a picture of Natasha’s mehendi ceremony where the actor can be seen planting a kiss on her cheek.  –ians/sug/vnc

