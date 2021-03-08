ADVERTISEMENT
Varun Dhawan: Real job will be done when we make our country safe for women

Respect for women can be actually shown by making our country a safer place for them, feels actor Varun Dhawan

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 8: While it is okay to celebrate International Womens’ Day by posting pictures on social media, respect for women can be actually shown by making our country a safer place for them, feels actor Varun Dhawan.

Varun took to Instagram on Monday evening to share photographs with wife Natasha Dalal, his mother and sister-in-law. In one of the photos, Varun can be seen lying on his chest on a bed with wife Natasha climbing on his back.

“Happy women’s day. Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari. It’s great that we all post pictures on social media and make this day special but the real job will be done when we actually make our country safe for women because each woman is someone’s wife, mother or sister,” Varun wrote in the post.

The actor is currently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for his upcoming horror comedy film “Bhediya”.

The Amar Kaushik directorial also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. Bhediya written by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt is slated to release in cinemas on April 14 next year.

