Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan Weds Natasha Dalal Pics

Varun Dhawan, who was tightlipped about the wedding (with Natasha Dalal) all along, posted pictures of the newly-wed couple

By Glamsham Editorial
Natasha Dalal with Varun Dhawan wedding pic
Natasha Dalal with Varun Dhawan wedding pic
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan shared the first image of his wedding with Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening, after the ceremony happened earlier in the day.

The actor, who was tightlipped about the wedding all along, posted a picture of the newly-wed couple on his official Instagram page with a short caption note.

“Life long love just became official,” Varun captioned the image.

ADVERTISEMENT

Varun and Natasha got married in Alibaug on Sunday in the presence of family and close friends.

While it was an intimate affair, select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan, amongst others, were present at the do.

The newlywed also sent out laddoos for the media waiting to click them outside the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrations had started in the wedding venue, The Mansion Resort, in Alibaug on January 22 with the wedding taking place on Sunday.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Source@varundvn
Previous articleI-League: TRAU record 1st win of the season, beat Chennai 2-0
Next articleDespite SAI rap, social distancing absent at wrestling nationals
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

What would one call the newly wedded couple?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Varun Dhawan weds Natasha Dalal. Guess what would one call the newly wedded couple?
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Varun Dhawan shares Haldi ceremony moments

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Checkout Varun Dhawan smeared in haldi (turmeric), flexing his muscles, with tinted glasses adding to the swag
Read more
News

Varun Dhawan gets blessings from Karan Johar in a long note

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Karan Johar has penned a long note for the just-married Varun Dhawan, recalling when Varun faced the camera for him for the first time
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021