Advtg.
Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan shares his tryst with wisdom tooth extraction

By Glamsham Editorial
Varun Dhawan shares his tryst with wisdom tooth extraction 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared he is in pain after the removal of his wisdom tooth.

Varun posted an Instagram video to describe how his lips and mouth are swollen after the surgery.

“Just got my wisdom tooth extracted. It wasn’t the most fun experience in life let’s just say that,” he said, displaying the extracted tooth in the video.

Advtg.

Actor Harshavarrdhan Kapoor had a hilarious reaction.

“Drop of the tooth to my place…will sell it on eBay and buy some shoes or make a small art film,” Harshavarrdhan quipped.

His fans suggested him to take rest and eat loads of ice cream.

Advtg.

“Hey, take care of yourself. Apply ice packs on your mouth…it helps,” a user commented.

Varun is currently gearing up for the release of his film, “Coolie No.1”, which is remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name.

–IANS

Advtg.

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleDhvani Bhanushali celebrates 700 million views of 'Leja re'
Next articleSRH win toss and bowl, Rohit returns for MI

Related Articles

News

ALERT: Badshah suffers sunburn while holidaying in Maldives

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Rapper Badshah on Friday shared a picture of the sunburn he recent got on his face while vacationing in Maldives."Sunburnt,"...
Read more
News

Coolie No.1 actor Sahil Vaid on working with David Dhawan

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Sahil Vaid, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming Coolie No.1, has shared his favourite memory of director...
Read more
News

Varun Dhawan refutes reports of Namak Halaal remake

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan has dismissed a report that his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, is working on a remake of the...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Ganguly's complete knowledge of Rohit's injury questioned

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma taking the field against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game...
Varun Dhawan shares his tryst with wisdom tooth extraction 2

Kings XI, Chargers XI win in Andhra T20 cricket

Varun Dhawan shares his tryst with wisdom tooth extraction 3

Mandira Bedi strikes a pose with her 'Lockstar'

Varun Dhawan shares his tryst with wisdom tooth extraction 4

Shilpa Shetty: Don’t allow your age to determine what you can...

Varun Dhawan shares his tryst with wisdom tooth extraction 5

Sonam Kapoor: My style statement is my self-expression

Varun Dhawan shares his tryst with wisdom tooth extraction 6

How Anthony Hopkins, wife Stella stayed busy during Covid lockdown

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks