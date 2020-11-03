Varun Dhawan shares his tryst with wisdom tooth extraction

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared he is in pain after the removal of his wisdom tooth.

Varun posted an Instagram video to describe how his lips and mouth are swollen after the surgery.

“Just got my wisdom tooth extracted. It wasn’t the most fun experience in life let’s just say that,” he said, displaying the extracted tooth in the video.

Actor Harshavarrdhan Kapoor had a hilarious reaction.

“Drop of the tooth to my place…will sell it on eBay and buy some shoes or make a small art film,” Harshavarrdhan quipped.

His fans suggested him to take rest and eat loads of ice cream.

“Hey, take care of yourself. Apply ice packs on your mouth…it helps,” a user commented.

Varun is currently gearing up for the release of his film, “Coolie No.1”, which is remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name.

–IANS

