Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan shares 'memories' from Anurachal Pradesh

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a slice of the memories he has brought back from the recent location shoot of the supernatural film “Bhediya” in Arunachal Pradesh.

Varun posted a picture on Instagram, where he was seen posing with Abhishek Banerjee near a lake.

“Memories made forever @nowitsabhi #teambhediya,” Varun wrote as the caption.

Abhishek commented, referring to the clean air of the place: “Best oxygen waali memories.”

“Bhediya” is directed by Amar Kaushik and it also features Kriti Sanon, and Deepak Dobroyal. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

“Bhediya” is scripted by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt.

–IANS

dc/vnc

