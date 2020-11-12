Advtg.
Varun Dhawan shares throwback underwater video

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a throwback video from his vacation in Maldives. In the video on Instagram, the actor is seen swimming underwater with the aid a sea scooter.

“#tbt being underwater. This has to be my favourite themes this year and favourite shows. Jalsa kar bapu,” Varun captioned the image.

Varun will next be seen in “Coolie No 1”. The film is directed by his father David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and actress Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles.

His co-star Sara on Wednesday dedicated a post to Varun. In the post, she called Varun a brat and a copycat. She also alleged that her Coolie No. 1 co-star filches her ‘shayari’!

