ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor voted kids icons

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have emerged as the favourite stars of children at the Kids Choice Awards.

Varun won the Best Actor accolade, while Shraddha Kapoor won Best Actress and

Badshah was named as the Best Rap Music star at the do. Sushant Singh Rajput’s “Chhichhore” was named as “Favorite Bollywood Movie”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 was held virtually owing to the ongoing Covid crisis. Nominees were selected through an online research to determine who entertained children the most during lockdown, and winners were selected through votes by the kids.

From the small screen, Surbhi Chandna won Favorite TV Actor (Female) for “Naagin” while it was a hat-trick for Dilip Joshi as Favorite TV Actor (Male). He won for his role in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, which was also named Favorite TV Show.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma emerged as the Favorite Instagram Personality, while “Muqabla” was declared as the Favourite Bollywood Movie Song, with Nora Fatehi being named Favorite Dancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The success story and patronage received for this edition of the Kids Choice Awards through the sheer scale of votes stands testimony to our success in ensuring that we continue to celebrate kids, entertain and empower them,” said Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network at Viacom18.

–IANS

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNaagin 5: Mohit Sehgal signs off as Jay Mathur shares pictures from last day of shoot
Next articleKangana on gifting flats to siblings: Fortunate I could do this for family
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

'65% working women feel Covid impacted their careers negatively'

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The impact of the pandemic has been disastrous for many, including women, as 65 per cent of...
Read more
Technology

US smartphone market down 6% in Q4 despite record iPhone sales

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 2 (IANS) The US smartphone market saw a six per cent year-on-year decline in sales in Q4 2020, despite a...
Read more
Technology

UK variant of Covid-19 has mutated again: Scientists

IANS - 0
London, Feb 2 (IANS) Scientists have found that the Kent variant of Covid-19, which has been spreading around the UK, appears to be...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Isha Talwar for music video Roz roz

Isha Talwar puts on dancing shoes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Isha Talwar says her upcoming music video Roz roz marks the first time that she has danced in front of the camera.

Kajol: Always keep the promise you made to yourself

Malaika shares her 'idea of candid'

Danish pop star Hasan Shah makes Indian debut with 'Hawa'

Leslee Lewis

Leslee Lewis: I missed the live gig vibe terribly

Kunal Kemmu as 'Silsila' in the Madhur Bhandarkar's Traffic Signal

Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Silsila’ turns 14

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021