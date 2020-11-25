Advtg.
Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan urges fans to be safe, work safe

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan has urged everyone to be safe amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

In a new video Varun posted on Instagram stories, he is seen travelling in a car. He sits on the backseat wearing a mask.

“Be safe work safe,” he captioned the video.

Varun is currently busy promoting his upcoming film “Coolie No. 1”. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan.

The film is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara reprise the lead roles.

–IANS

dc/vnc

