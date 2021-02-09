ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan urges fans to 'never back down'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared his mantra on social media with fans. He urged everyone on Tuesday to never back down.

Varun posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, a shirtless Varun is seen sporting black gym pants and gloves.

“Never back down,” he wrote as caption.

Last month, Varun got married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in a hush-hush ceremony in Alibaug, attended by family and close friends.

The actor was last seen in his digitally-released film “Coolie No.1”, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan.

He will next be seen in “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The Raj Mehta film will narrate the story of two couples.

–IANS

dc/vnc

