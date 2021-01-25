Bollywood News

What would one call the newly wedded couple?

Varun Dhawan weds Natasha Dalal. Guess what would one call the newly wedded couple?

By Glamsham Editorial
Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal wedding pic
We have seen quite a few celebrity couple being addressed together with a jointly coined name. I guess it pretty much started with Brat Pitt and Angelina Jolie being called Brangelina.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married some eight years back. They were seeing each other for about five years before marriage. They were re-branded as Saifeena.

About three years back the cricketer heart throb tied the knot with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who are recently blessed with a kid are also known as Virushka.

Two years back Ranveer Singh married Deepika Padukone. This couple is addressed as DeepVeer.

Guess Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal could be well re-branded as a couple – VARSHA!! i.e. Var(un + Nata)sha. What say guys?

