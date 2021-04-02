Varun Dhawan wishes 'April Fool' with a vital tip: 'Eat your veggies'

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to dole out an important fitness mantra. He urged people to eat healthy in order to get a fabulous body like his.

The actor posted two shirtless pictures, flaunting washboard abs. He wrote: “APRIL fool Eat your veggies.”

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”. He will share the screen with actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The actor was also recently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for the supernatural thriller “Bhediya”. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and it also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal. “Bhediya” is slated to hit screens on April 14, 2022. The film has been penned by Niren Bhatt.

Varun was last seen in the film “Coolie No.1”, which was directed by his father David Dhawan. He shared the screen alongside actress Sara Ali Khan.

