Varun Dhawan bids goodbye to long hair, beard!

Adv.

Actor Varun Dhawan on Friday to inform this was the last day of his shoot for the upcoming film “Bhediya”. Varun shared a monochrome picture on Instagram posing in front of a mirror with his back to the camera. The actor stands shirtless baring his washboard abs in the reflection.

“🐺 last day 💔 Filming our last key scenes on #BHEDIYA in the next 24 hrs. Since we are not allowed to put out any stills from the film this was the last time I starred in the mirror and kinda had to say it’s time to say goodbye to my long hair, beard and the changes my director @amarkaushik has made me make for this character. Although something tells me this is not the end but a new beginning ❤️‍🩹 ” he wrote on the image.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the supernatural thriller also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, and is scheduled to release on April 14 next year.