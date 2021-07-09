Adv.
Varun Dhawan bids goodbye to long hair, beard!

By Glamsham Bureau
Varun Dhawan's last day on 'Bhediya' set
Varun Dhawav on last day of Bhediya shoot | pic courtesy: instagram
Actor Varun Dhawan on Friday to inform this was the last day of his shoot for the upcoming film “Bhediya”. Varun shared a monochrome picture on Instagram posing in front of a mirror with his back to the camera. The actor stands shirtless baring his washboard abs in the reflection.

“🐺 last day 💔 Filming our last key scenes on #BHEDIYA in the next 24 hrs. Since we are not allowed to put out any stills from the film this was the last time I starred in the mirror and kinda had to say it’s time to say goodbye to my long hair, beard and the changes my director @amarkaushik has made me make for this character. Although something tells me this is not the end but a new beginning ❤️‍🩹 ” he wrote on the image.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the supernatural thriller also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, and is scheduled to release on April 14 next year.

