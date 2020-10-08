Varun Dhawan's new picture is about 'all things lovely'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a picture on Instagram of all things lovely. In the image, Varun looks dapper in a denim outfit and he sits in a convertible.

“All things lovely, the view, the car and me,” Varun captioned the image.

Recently, Varun posted a video that shows him getting tested for Covid-19. He posted a picture along with a medical personnel dressed in PPE suit, face mask and eye gear. The actor also shared a video that shows his nasal swabs being collected.

Advtg.

The actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit “Coolie No. 1”, directed by his father David Dhawan.

–IANS

dc/vnc