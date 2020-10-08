Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan's new picture is about 'all things lovely'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a picture on Instagram of all things lovely. In the image, Varun looks dapper in a denim outfit and he sits in a convertible.

“All things lovely, the view, the car and me,” Varun captioned the image.

Recently, Varun posted a video that shows him getting tested for Covid-19. He posted a picture along with a medical personnel dressed in PPE suit, face mask and eye gear. The actor also shared a video that shows his nasal swabs being collected.

Advtg.

The actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit “Coolie No. 1”, directed by his father David Dhawan.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleMalaika Arora gives 'midweek blues' a stylish twist
Next articleBipasha relieves memories of last year's Durga Puja festivity

Related Articles

News

Malaika Arora gives 'midweek blues' a stylish twist

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Malaika Arora is going through midweek blues, although with a stylish twist, going by her new Instagram post.In a new...
Read more
News

Zain Imam recalls being with Aftab Shivdasani night before the latter tested positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Zain Imam recalls spending time with Aftab Shivdasani the night before the latter tested Covid positive.The two actors share...
Read more
News

Salman Khan supports PM Modi's Jan Andolan campaign, gets trolled

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan has extended support to Jan Andolan campaign, asking people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, but ended up...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks