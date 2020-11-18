Advtg.
Bollywood News

Varun Konidela draws inspiration from Green Day song

By Glamsham Editorial
Hyderabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela drew inspiration from the American rock band Green Day for his latest post on social media.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome picture dressed in a perfectly fitted suit.

For the caption he quoted a few lines from the song “Boulevard of broken dreams”, he wrote: “I walk this empty street On the boulevard of broken dreams Where the city sleeps And I’m the only one, and I walk alone #greenday.”

The Telugu star will next be seen playing a boxer in his upcoming film. Tentatively called #VT10, the film is helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

Varun has worked in hits like “Tholiprema”, “Fidaa” and “F2”.

–IANS

