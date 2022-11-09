scorecardresearch
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon open up about their special bond in ‘Bhediya’

By Glamsham Bureau

The makers of ‘Bhediya’ have just released an exclusive behind the scenes video featuring leads Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon disclosing some interesting tid-bits about each other.

Kriti remarks how Varun has become a better listener. The two stars also reveal their favourite song from ‘Bhediya’, which turns out to be the recently released ‘Apna Bana Le’.

Talking about their unique rapport, Varun says, “Kriti and I are working together after six years. While not much has changed in that time, we now communicate even more effortlessly with each other, and this shows in our chemistry.”

“Funnily enough, this is one of the reasons our director was worried that we might exude too much chemistry in the film.”

Kriti adds: “Varun and I have genuinely been very good friends since Dilwale. We are extremely comfortable with each other, and that comfort translates beautifully on screen. We play off each other amazingly.”

“We worked together after 6 years, and in these 6 years we’ve grown as people, and as actors, and our bond has only strengthened! I had a blast working with him!”

AJio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, ‘Bhediya’.

A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.

