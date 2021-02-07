ADVERTISEMENT
Varun posts video while going back home to his wife

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a love-filled post for his wife Natasha Dalal after wrapping up his shoot.

Varun posted a video on his Instagram Stories, where he is seen heading back home in his car after work.

He wrote: “Going (home emoji) to my wife”.

Varun tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha last month.

Speaking about his work, the actor was last seen in his digitally released film “Coolie No.1”, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan.

He will next be seen in “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film will narrate the story of two couples.

–IANS

dc/rs

