Varun Sharma misses sitting on his mother's lap

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Sharma on Wednesday took to social media to share a birthday wish for his mother. At the same time, the actor shared that now he has grown up, he misses sitting on his mother’s lap!

Varun shared a childhood photo on Instagram where he can be seen sitting on his mother’s lap. In a more recent photo, the actor hugs his mother.

Sharing the photos, Varun wrote: “Happy happpyy Birthday mamma! You mean Everything to me! Thank you for always being there.. Being all grown up now.. I miss being in your godi.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on his post, B-Town colleagues Sonakshi Sinha and Pulkit Samrat and among others extended birthday wishes for Varun’s mother.

On the work front, Varun’s latest release is the horror comedy film “Roohi”, where he features alongside Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has collected Rs 15.19 crores in the first six days of its release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Varun will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus” alongside Ranveer Singh, besides “Fukrey 3”.

–IANS

abh/vnc