Advtg.
Bollywood News

Varun Sharma misses the winters of Punjab

By Glamsham Editorial
Varun Sharma misses the winters of Punjab 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma has been busy in Mumbai over the past years and he says he misses the winters of Punjab, sharing that he loves spending time in the state during the season.

Varun posted a picture on Instagram standing in the fields.

“Major Punjab Winter Missing happening! Matlab sardiyaan yaaaaarrrr uff Love it and how.. For all the People From up north reading this Please have a Chai from my side!! Chalo bye!!” the actor captioned the image.

Advtg.

The actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus”, also starring Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is said to be based on William Shakespeare’s play, “The Comedy Of Errors”.

Varun is also a part of “Roohi Afzana”, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSharad Kelkar: 'Darbaan' a very special and emotional film
Next articleYami Gautam shoots in the '1942: A Love Story' bungalow

Related Articles

News

Arjun Kapoor: Children should never go without adequate food

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has opened up about his food start-up venture that has been feeding 1000 children every month....
Read more
News

Yami Gautam shoots in the '1942: A Love Story' bungalow

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is currently shooting for her forthcoming flick Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh. On Monday the actress...
Read more
News

Angry Sushant fans trend #RanveerIsJoker on Twitter over advertisement

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Fans of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput are upset over a television commercial featuring Ranveer Singh that, they allege,...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Varun Sharma misses the winters of Punjab 2

Cricket back at Eden Gardens after 8 months with Bengal T20...

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) Competitive cricket returns to revered Eden Gardens here on Tuesday after more than eight months, due to Covid-induced lockdown, with...
Varun Sharma misses the winters of Punjab 3

Vipul Shah shares his airport ordeal

Varun Sharma misses the winters of Punjab 4

'A Suitable Boy’ row: MP Police register FIR against Netflix officials...

Varun Sharma misses the winters of Punjab 5

Aamir Ali: Realised that prepping can help a lot

Varun Sharma misses the winters of Punjab 6

When Tahira Kashyap felt 'extremely vella and useless'

Varun Sharma misses the winters of Punjab 7

Arjun Kapoor: Children should never go without adequate food

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks