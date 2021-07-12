Varun Sharma posts ‘work from home’ images

Adv.

Actor Varun Sharma took to social media on Monday sharing ‘work from home’ pictures from a picturesque hillside location. “Today’s office views #WFH,” wrote the actor on Instagram.

In the picture post, Varun is seen posing with a laptop on a deck with the sun setting in the hillside. In one of the pictures, Varun looks at his laptop in amusement. The actor is dressed in a black hoodie T-shirt, rugged blue denim jeans, a red baseball cap and white shoes.

Varun was last seen in the film “Roohi” along with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

He will be make his digital debut with “Chutzpah” co-starring Manjot Singh and Elnaaz Norouzi, an scheduled to release in July.