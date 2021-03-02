ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Varun Sharma wants to try horror comedy again after 'Roohi'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma has developed a liking for the genre of horror comedy, after working in the upcoming film, Roohi. He says he would love to work in a horror comedy again.

“120 per cent, I would like to try it again and I think this is an interesting genre. There are two shades in one palette,” Varun told IANS.

He says a lot happens in the genre of horror comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are making people scared also and at the same time there is a lot of comedy also that is happening and even as an actor it is very different. Why not! I mean given a chance I would want to do this genre again,” he said.

Roohi, slated for a March 11 release in theatres, also stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDemi Lovato celebrates her body: ‘I am full of peace’
Next article'Fauji Calling' declared tax free in Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Feature

Bollywood’s year of big masala revival

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood filmmakers seem bullish about reloading the vintage larger-than-life formula that was a rage in the 80s & 90s
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor slaying in high slit black dress

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Janhvi Kapoor wore a gorgeous high slit black dress and looked absolutely fantastic
Read more
News

Sachin Sanghvi: Working again on films is fun

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Music duo Sachin Sanghvi-Jigar Saraiya, who has composed the music for Roohi, are happy to be back to making...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

filmmaker Onir

Memoirs of award winning filmmaker Onir

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Penguin Random House India has announced the acquisition of the intimate & dramatic memoirs of award-winning film-maker Onir

Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' set for an OTT release

Badshah: I have an option to settle in Canada but don't...

'Fauji Calling' declared tax free in Delhi

Bipasha Basu goes cycling in black bikini

Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' teaser out

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dhamaka’ teaser out

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021