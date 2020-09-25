Home Bollywood News

Varun Sharma’s solution for not being able to fly abroad

By Glamsham Editorial
Varun Sharma (pic courtesy: instagram)
Actor Varun Sharma has shared the woes of not being able to travel abroad owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Varun, who is known for his sense of humour, shared an Instagram picture posing next to a wallpaper featuring a tram, with illuminated buildings by the road side.

“Abroad Abhi Ghoomne Jaa nahi sakte Wallpaper ke saath photo toh khichwa hi sakte hai (can’t go abroad, but can always take a picture with the wallpaper)!!” he captioned.

Earlier this month, Varun along with filmmaker Mrig Lamba, announced that the script for the third installment of the “Fukrey” franchise is ready.

Set in Delhi, the film series is about four goofy friends who are always on the lookout for ways to make easy money.

The actor will soon be seen in “RoohiAfza”, a horror comedy along with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. –ians/dc/vnc

