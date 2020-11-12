Advtg.
Bollywood News

Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta go kandil shopping to support local business

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Bollywood couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are trying to promote local businesses in the city ahead of Diwali.

On Thursday, the actors went to Mahim’s Kandil Gali to promote the business of the local kandil makers who earn a living by selling the special Diwali lights during this season.

Vatsal took to his verified Instagram account to share photographs with wife Ishita where the couple can be seen checking out a lot of colourful kandils in a shop.

“We visited Kandil Gali in Mahim…Such a positive vibe. The Kandils are so beautiful and have many varieties. Btw they are hand made by the locals…If you can please do get a Kandil from there and support the local business. These Kandils will definitely make your Diwali full of joy and happiness. Happy Diwali,” captioned the actor.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media over the past few days to urge people to promote local business on Diwali with the hashtag #Local4Diwali, which is a campaign started by the Government of India.

–IANS

abh/vnc

