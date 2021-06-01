Kareena Kapoor looks back at ‘Kalindi Puri’

Adv.

Rightly hailed as the biggest female superstar in the country today, Kareena Kapoor Khan has never failed to charm us with her talent and to-die for looks. The versatile movie star has delivered various hits throughout her two decade long career and been at every top filmmaker’s wishlist.

A thorough multi-tasker, Kareena worked throughout both her pregnancies and soon after delivering her boys too. Post her first pregnancy, Bebo had immediately gone back to the sets and shot for her critically acclaimed film ‘Veere Di Wedding’, which also turned out to be one of her finest performances till date.

Portraying the role of Kalindi Puri, Bebo is shown as a strong, independent woman who majorly confides in her three best friends for all things in her life. Shown to be committed phobic in the film, Kareena’s character is honest about the issues, but still tries to come around since she has genuine feelings for the love of her life (Rishabh played by Sumit Vyas).

Adv.

Quite a special film for the actress, Kareena has time and again mentioned how she had a blast shooting for ‘Veere Di Wedding’ with the amazing cast and crew, and how much she reminisces the good old days. Interestingly, as the film completes three years of its release today, fans have been sending out major love to the stunner and have also been sharing their favourite ‘Kalindi’ moments from the hit buddy comedy.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, the film co-stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in important roles.

Meanwhile, other than this, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the highly anticipated Advait Chandan directorial ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opposite Aamir Khan. She also has Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’ lined up.