Vera Farmiga to star in series about Hurricane Katrina

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Actress Vera Farmiga will star in the series “Five Days At Memorial”, which will chronicle the first five days in a New Orleans hospital in 2005, after Hurricane Katrina struck.

“When the floodwaters rose, the power failed, and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come,” says a release shared by Just Jared.

Vera will be playing the role of Dr. Anna Pou in the series, which is based on the acclaimed non-fiction novel by Sheri Fink.

It is being written for television by John Ridley of “12 Years A Slave” and Carlton Cuse of “Lost”. Ridley and Cuse will also serve as directors and executive producers.

–IANS

smg/vnc

