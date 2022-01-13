- Advertisement -
Veronica Vanij talks about shooting in Haridwar for upcoming film 'Dreamy Singh'

By Glamsham Bureau
Veronica Vanij talks about shooting in Haridwar for 'Dreamy Singh'
Veronica Vanij _ pic courtesy instagram
Actress Veronica Vanij shoots for her upcoming film ‘Dreamy Singh’ starring Ashmit Patel along with her. Veronica is super excited as she plays a journalist.

The film is currently being shot in the beautiful locales of Haridwar.

Veronica, who has done several web series like ‘Smartphone’ and ‘Jo Hukum Mere Aaka’, says: “This was a super exciting project and I did not wait for a second to say a yes to the project. The script is always the king for me and I truly believe that the magic is in the writing. I am super excited to see the audience’s reaction to the various dimensions of the characters in the movie. I love the winters and shooting in Haridwar at peak winters has a different high.”

She shares further: “I am having a gala time here. It’s been a difficult time with the pandemic and we are again seeing a surge in the cases. Let’s stay safe and try to keep indoors as much and stick to protocols. Love to all. Can’t wait to bring Dreamy Singh to you all.”

‘Dreamy Singh’ stars Ashmit Patel alongside Veronica and Kashmira Shah.

Viaveronicavanij
