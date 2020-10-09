Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Veteran composer Naresh Sharma ‘learnt a lot’ from son Mithoon

By Glamsham Editorial
Veteran composer Naresh Sharma 'learnt a lot' from son Mithoon 1
Advtg.

Veteran music arranger and composer Naresh Sharma does not shy away from admitting that he learns from music created by his son, new-age composer-singer Mithoon.

Sharma was just 14 when he started his career as a violinist. He went on to work as a music arranger, composer and gave background score in more than 200 films. Then he took a break from music.

“I have been listening to Mithoon’s music. I learnt a lot from his music — like the intricacies he uses in his compositions. I have worked for 35 to 40 years, but you can still learn and do a lot,” Sharma told IANS.

Advtg.

After a gap of about a decade, the veteran recently released a single, “Humko tum mil gaye”.

“It was Mithoon who reminded me of this song. It was he who told me to do a non-film song,” said Sharma.

While Sharma has composed it, Vishal Mishra has sung the romantic track penned by Sayeed Quadri.

Advtg.

“We say thank you to people at work for small things. We hardly say thank you to our loved ones. I know it goes without saying, but if you say thank you, it means a lot. It is such a beautiful thing to say ‘humko tum mil gaye’,” said the composer.

This was his first single, and he would like to do more.

Asked if there is any song in collaboration with his son, he said: “Right now we haven’t thought about it, but we might collaborate in the future.”  –ians/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAmitabbh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone together in a mega project
Next articleLaxmmi Bomb Dialogues: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s spooky adventure with funny dialogues

Related Articles

News

TV stars Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar in music video on love, resilience

Glamsham Editorial - 0
TV stars Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar feature in the video of the new song, Humko tum mil gaye, that narrates a...
Read more
Latest News

Mithoon recalls the song that changed his life

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Composer Mithoon says his hit song "Woh lamhe" in the 2005 film "Zeher" changed his life.
Read more
Lyrics

ANWAR – Maula Mere – Song Lyrics

Glamsham Editorial - 0

Enjoy with Sing-along lyrics of the Super hit song, Maula Mere Maula from the movie ANWAR, starring  Siddharth Koirala, Nauheed Cyrusi, Manisha Koirala, Hiten Tejwani, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Yashpal Sharma and Sudhir Pandey.

Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks