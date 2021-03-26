ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is 'Maharashtra Bhushan 2020'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Veteran multi-lingual playback singer Asha Bhosle has been selected for the prestigious ‘Maharashtra Bhushan-2020’ honour, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Thursday.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the Maharashtra Bhushan Award’s selection committee presided over by Thackeray, with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, Minister of State Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, and other top officials attending.

Soon after the declaration, Thackeray, Pawar and others have congratulated Bhosle, 87, for the huge honour which will be conferred on her at function to be held later.

–IANS

qn/vd

