Advtg.
Bollywood News

Vh1 Supersonic 2021 called off due to Covid scare

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) The popular music festival Vh1 Supersonic has been cancelled next year owing to the pandemic, it was announced On Monday. The organisers plan to bring back the music gala in 2022.

“Rather than present a diluted version of the festival we love, which would also put fans at risk, we feel we have no other option but to cancel the 2021 edition. However, ‘Be There, Be Free’ continues to embody the spirit of the festival and we will look to the future, knowing we have to make up for lost ground and create a larger than life fiesta next time around, at India’s most-loved multi-genre music festival,” said Nikhil Chinapa, festival curator.

Postponing th festival next year has become necessary. “As we were preparing to unite our SuperFam for an electrifying eighth edition of Vh1 Supersonic, we’ve had to stop and take stock of where the world stands with respect to Covid 19. Several countries are going into a second lockdown, international air travel is restricted and there is still no news of when a viable vaccine will be available to the public,” Chinapa explained.

Advtg.

“Our decision to cancel the festival in 2021 and push it to 2022 has come due to the global uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic. Our primary responsibility is to ensure the safety of our festival-goers and taking that into consideration, we have decided to cancel the 2021 edition. In the meantime, we are leaving you all with the promise that we will be back bigger and better in 2022,” said Mahesh Shetty of Viacom18.

The seventh edition was held in February this year before the spread of the virus crisis. The line-up included names like Prateek Kuhad, American DJ-record producer Diplo, American rapper Machine Gun Kelly, American musician Illenium and popular rock band Chon.

The news of the cancellation of the next edition comes after Sunburn Goa 2020 was called off last week.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleWill Baalveer and Ray survive without their superpowers? Who will win the fight?
Next articleKohli to return home after 1st Test in Aus, Rohit included

Related Articles

News

Yami Gautam: My job gives me opportunity to travel, explore places

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam, who is currently in Dalhousie to shoot for her upcoming film Bhoot Police, says her job gives...
Read more
IPL

IPL final: Stoinis's slower deliveries hold the key vs MI

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) While Delhi Capitals' (DC) Marcus Stoinis the batsman clicked as an opener against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2,...
Read more
News

A peep into Kajal Aggarwal's wedding

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Wedding designer Ambika Gupta has shared details from the wedding of filmstar Kajal Aggarwal, giving an idea of all that...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Vh1 Supersonic 2021 called off due to Covid scare 1

Rana Daggubati ventures into content creation

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Rana Daggubati is venturing into content creation. He says this is a very exciting time to innovate, experiment and...
Vh1 Supersonic 2021 called off due to Covid scare 2

Katrina Kaif shares her day out at the beach

Vh1 Supersonic 2021 called off due to Covid scare 3

Shekhar Suman urges all to light diya in Sushant's memory on...

Vh1 Supersonic 2021 called off due to Covid scare 4

Big B gets a special ‘colourful’ tribute from fan

Vh1 Supersonic 2021 called off due to Covid scare 3

Yami Gautam: My job gives me opportunity to travel, explore places

Vh1 Supersonic 2021 called off due to Covid scare 3

Akshay Kumar calls 'Laxmii' director Raghava Lawrence his 'constant guide'

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks