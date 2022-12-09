scorecardresearch
Vicky Kaushal confesses his eternal love for Katrina Kaif on 1st wedding anniversary

As they complete one year of marital bliss, star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wished each other on social media by posting never-seen-before wedding pictures.

By Glamsham Bureau
Vicky Kaushal confesses his eternal love for Katrina Kaif on 1st wedding anniversary pic courtesy twitter

Vicky shared a string of pictures on his Instagram and confessed his ever growing love for Katrina.

He wrote in the caption: “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine.”

Katrina too shared a slew of images from the wedding, which took place in Rajasthan last year.

She wrote: “My ray of light. Happy one year.”

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On the acting front, Vicky awaits the release of ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Katria will be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Salman Khan.

