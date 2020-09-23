Home Bollywood News

'Vicky Donor' actor Bhupesh Pandya loses battle to lung cancer

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who featured in films like Vicky Donor and Parmanu, has lost his battle to cancer. The news of his demise was tweeted by the National School of Drama (NSD) on Wednesday.

“The news of Bhupesh Kumar Pandya’s (alumnus NSD 2001 batch) death is extremely sad. The NSD family pays a heartfelt tribute. God bless the departed soul,” the School announced on Twitter.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee paid a tribute to Pandya on Twitter.

Earlier, Manoj had tweeted a link regarding a fundraiser for Pandya, who was in need of money to pay for his treatment. Actors like Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang had also shared the link and asked their Twitter followers to help Pandya.

–IANS

nn/vnc

