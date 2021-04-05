Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar test positive for coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar have tested positive for Covid-19. Both shared the news on Monday morning on Instagram.

While Bhumi penned, “I have tested positive for COVID-19 . As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately.”

She further wrote, “Steam, Vit – C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to 🙂 Please don’t take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I’ve contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour.”

On the other hand “Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe.