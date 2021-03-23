Vicky Kaushal draws inspiration from old Lucky Ali hit

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal drew inspiration from the song Dekha hai aise bhi by pop star Lucky Ali.

Vicky posted three pictures dressed in a white T-shirt. He borrowed a few lines from Ali’s hit number for the caption.

For the first picture, he wrote: “Dekha hai aise bhi…”

The second image was captioned: “Kisi ko aise hi..”

“Haste hasaate yun sabko manaate hum jaayengey!” was written alongside the third image.

The actor is working on his next titled “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary. He will also be seen in the film “The Immortal Ashwatthama” and “Takht”, and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

Vicky was last seen on screen in “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”.

–IANS

dc/vnc