Vicky Kaushal, better late than never, latches onto #dontrushchallenge

Vicky Kaushal has taken part in the #dontrushchallenge, even though he is a bit late! Vicky shared a video dancing to a remixed version of the song Don't rush

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 19: Actor Vicky Kaushal has taken part in the #dontrushchallenge, even though he is a bit late! On Friday, Vicky shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen dancing to a remixed version of the song Don’t rush.

In the video, Vicky dances with two others. However, the actor does not hold the make-up brush, the metaphorical baton in the challenge.

“Bitten by the #dontrushchallenge bug. Wasted much time watching videos of it, thought of wasting a little more by making one. Don’t Rush. #firstreel btw. @karsonali @swapoo17 thanks for helping me make a reel. Couldn’t understand a thing,” the actor captioned his video.

The challenge was created in April last year.

Vicky has a busy year ahead. He will next be seen in the superhero film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, written and directed by Uri maker Aditya Dhar. The film is expected to go on floors later this year.

He will also be seen as Aurangzeb in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Takht. The historical drama revolves around Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled film.

Previous articleShahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Vijay Varma bitten by the 'Pawri' bug
