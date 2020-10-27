Advtg.
Vicky Kaushal flaunts big biceps in new snapshot

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal treated his fans with a new picture on social media, showcasing his pumped-up biceps.

In the monochrome picture that Vicky shared on Instagram, the actor sits on a bench in the gym. He looks away from the camera and flaunts big biceps. He is dressed in a sleeveless vest, basketball shorts paired and a baseball cap.

The actor dropped emojis of coffee, weightlifting, headphone and thunder for a caption.

Friends in the film industry couldnt stop gushing about the picture, which currently has 187K likes.

Actress Huma Qureshi wrote: “hmmm”.

Filmmaker Guneet Monga dropped a few heart emojis.

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary. Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in a project.

