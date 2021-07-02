Adv.
BollywoodNews

Vicky Kaushal flaunts his lip-sync skills

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal showcased his lip-sync skills on social media on Friday.

Vicky posted a video on Instagram story, where he was seen driving and singing the Punjabi number “Barood wargi”.

The actor is seen dressed in a black T-shirt and is sporting a black headband. With one image, he wrote: “lyrics”.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled “Sam Bahadur”.

He also has the biopic of Udham Singh, titled “Sardar Udham Singh” directed by Shoojit Sircar. Vicky will also be seen in the comedy drama “Mr Lele”.

–IANS

