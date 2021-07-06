Vicky Kaushal goes to work

Adv.

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal is to work, going by his Instagram post on Tuesday.

In the picture, Vicky is seen sitting in a car with the sun rays falling on his face. He captioned the image with a sun, mask, car, camera, clapboard and finger emoji.

Vicky did not share details of what he is shooting for. However, it seems he has started preparations for his upcoming film “The Immortal Ashwathama”.

“The Immortal Ashwatthama” is being marketed as a “high-concept visual spectacle”. It will be helmed by Aditya Dhar, who earlier directed Vicky in the 2019 film “Uri: The Surgical Strike”.

The actor also has Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled “Sam Bahadur”, the Shoojit Sircar-helmed biopic of Udham Singh titled “Sardar Udham Singh” and the upcoming comedy drama “Mr Lele”.

–IANS

