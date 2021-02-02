ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal greeted at Indore airport with samosa and jalebi by fan

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Indore, Feb 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal was super happy on Tuesday after a fan came to meet him secretly at Indore airport. The fan, Harshita, not only brought samosa and jalebi for her favourite Bollywood star but also kept the meeting a secret from her parents!

Vicky took to Instagram to express his love and gratitude for Harshita and also shared that the samosas of Indore are delicious!

The actor shared a photo where he gorges on a samosa and wrote: “Kaha tha nahi kha paunga, par raha nahi gaya. There you go Harshita (@vickyyismylifeline)! Happy to have a fan who knows I’m perpetually hungry. Mummy Pappa ko bina bataye airport milne aa gayi saath mein samose jalebi lekar. (Aunty Uncle gussa mat karna agar padh lo toh ) Lots of love to you! Indore ke samose waise kamaal hain yaar.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky recently shared the first look from his upcoming film “The Immortal Ashwatthama”. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to go on floors later this year.

The actor will also be seen as Aurangzeb in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial “Takht”. The historical drama revolves around Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDisha Patani is white hot in new bikini post
Next articleSamantha Akkineni soaks in the ‘joy of being able to pause’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Managing body will be key but I am good to go till July: Archer

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) It will be a long year for England and managing his body will be important, says England pace bowler...
Read more
News

Men of honour: Reel heroes bring alive real heroes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Yashika MathurNew Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Biopics have traditionally been an easy way to stack up the box office numbers, more so if...
Read more
News

Is Katrina Kaif hugging Vicky Kaushal in new butterfly selfie?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rumoured lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have made it to the headlines once again?
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Isha Talwar for music video Roz roz

Isha Talwar puts on dancing shoes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Isha Talwar says her upcoming music video Roz roz marks the first time that she has danced in front of the camera.

Kajol: Always keep the promise you made to yourself

Malaika shares her 'idea of candid'

Danish pop star Hasan Shah makes Indian debut with 'Hawa'

Leslee Lewis

Leslee Lewis: I missed the live gig vibe terribly

Kunal Kemmu as 'Silsila' in the Madhur Bhandarkar's Traffic Signal

Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Silsila’ turns 14

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021