Vicky Kaushal shares how he 'befriended' his 'bhatiji'

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal treated his fans on Monday morning with a picture featuring his toddler niece and revealed how much effort it took to befriend her.

Vicky posted the picture on Instagram, where he is seen holding the kid and kissing her hand. The actor is wearing a chequered shirt and sporting a rugged look.

“Took a lot of ghumi-ghumi and joker-ing around for this Tayaji to befriend his little Bhatiji . #joy,” he wrote as caption.

On the professional front, Vicky, whose defining role was in the 2019 war drama “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, has his diary full.

Vicky’s upcoming films are “Sardar Udham Singh”, “Takht”, “Sam Bahadur”, “The Immortal Ashwatthama” and “Mr Lele”.

–IANS

