Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sardar Udham’ to release digitally on Oct 16

On Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth-anniversary, the official teaser of the untold story of a freedom fighter, starring Vicky Kaushal in & as Sardar Udham launched

By Glamsham Editorial
In the honour of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth-anniversary, Amazon Prime Video launches the official teaser of the much-awaited untold story of a freedom fighter, starring Vicky Kaushal in and as Sardar Udham and directed by Shoojit Sircar, this Amazon Original movie is produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works.

In what looks like a glance into a riveting storyline, Amazon Prime Video launched the teaser of Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham headlined by Vicky Kaushal. The Amazon Original Movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video during Dussehra on 16th October, 2021.

The teaser opens with the protagonist meticulously piecing together a document. The focus shifts to a stack of passports, each reflecting a different name – Ude Singh, Frank Brazil, Sher Singh, with the latest one, with ‘Udham Singh’ being scrawled across it, being added to the pile. Zooming into a picture of Vicky Kaushal who essays the character of Sardar Udham Singh in the end, the teaser video sets the tone for an intriguing and engrossing tale of a patriot with many aliases but with a single mission in life – to avenge India’s most gruesome tragedy.

Chronicling the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh, the film delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.

Vicky shared the teaser. He captioned it, “On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I’m proud to bring to you the story of his ally – Sardar Udham Singh – one man, many aliases, one mission.”

