ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal takes 'one stride at a time'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 10: Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared a monochrome picture on social media while working out, and said that his eyes are on the goal.

In an Instagram picture Vicky posted, he wears a T-shirt and a baseball cap, and holds a metal rod.

“One rep at a time. One stride at a time. One swing at a time. Eyes on the,” he wrote as the caption, completing the sentence with a flag emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, who was last seen on screen in “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”, is currently shooting for his next titled “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

He will also be seen in the film “The Immortal Ashwatthama” and “Takht”, and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAlia, Varun, Shashank Khaitan secretly discuss 'Dulhania' 3?
Next articleWTT Star Contender: Paddler Sharath loses in pre-quarters
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Heartfelt thanks to Indian Army for inviting me to Uri Base Camp

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Uri, March 7: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Sunday expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for inviting him to the Uri Base camp in...
Read more
News

Ramayan and Mahabharat inspire mega film projects

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 7: The epics Ramayan and Mahabharat seem to be the latest favourites of our filmmakers. A host of new films have been...
Read more
News

Karan Johar urges all to ‘go green’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 5: Filmmaker Karan Johar has urged all to go green in his latest post on social media. In an Instagram Story image,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021